FRIEDMAN--Richard C., MD. The American Academy of Psychodynamic Psychiatry and Psychoanalysis mourns the loss of our esteemed Editor of Psychodynamic Psychiatry, formerly The Journal of the American Academy of Psychodynamic Psychiatry and Psychoanalysis, who passed away this week. He was a charismatic teacher, gifted clinician, and challenging, brilliant author. His work on sex and gender, hormones and behavior, and psychoanalysis and psychodynamic psychiatry was ground- breaking. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Gerald Perman, M.D., President Kimberly Best, M.D., Secretary
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020