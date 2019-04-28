GALKIN--Richard M., A Man Ahead of His Time. Richard M. Galkin, visionary communications executive, died at his home on April 18, in Boca Raton, FL, after a long illness. He was 80. Mr. Galkin pioneered the evolution of cable television from a backwoods utility, to the leading medium of the last quarter of 20th century America. He oversaw Time Inc.'s entry into ownership of cable systems, in the 1960's, including Manhattan Cable, where he served as president during the formation of HBO. Other innovations for which he was responsible include one of the first advertiser-supported cable programming services and the first commercial test using a cable system for data transmission in commercial and financial applications. Manhattan Cable later became Time Warner Cable which was sold in 2015, to Charter Communications. After leaving Time Inc., Mr. Galkin established the cable franchises for Providence, North Providence and Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He maintained an ownership position until its sale to Times- Mirror Corporation, in 1985. Mr. Galkin's innovative vision was instrumental in the creation, and then management, of Comsat's disruptive new venture Satellite Television Corporation. This was a radical departure for a low-profile technology company that eventually paved the way for DirecTV and DishNetwork. Mr. Galkin was born on May 1, 1938, in the Bronx and grew up in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated Brown University in 1961, and earned an MBA from Columbia, in 1963. He entered the work force at Time Inc., and later served as President of Downe Broadcasting and Executive Vice President of Bartell Broadcasters, Inc. For over 30 years, Mr. Galkin served on the Boards of Trustees and Directors of The Royce Funds, as well as Chairman of its Audit Committee. He helped guide the funds from $150 million in 1982, to approximately $16 billion in assets. While in semi- retirement, Mr. Galkin served as Chairman of the City of Boca Raton Telecommunications Advisory Board for nearly 20 years, and as President of the Boca Marina Yacht Club. He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Sanders Galkin. Other survivors include his brother Gary, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island, and nephews Justin Sanders, Robert Sanders, and Zachary Galkin to all of whom he was a beloved father figure and mentor.



