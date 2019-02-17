GARDNER--Richard Newton, died peacefully at his home in New York on February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Danielle Luzzatto Gardner, loving father of Nina Gardner Olivieri and Anthony Gardner. Beloved grandfather of Laurence Olivieri and Nicolas Gardner and Alexandra Gardner. A distinguished public servant, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under John F. Kennedy, Ambassador to Italy under Jimmy Carter, and Ambassador to Spain under Bill Clinton. He was of-counsel to the law firm of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, and Henry Moses Professor of International Law and Organization at Columbia Law School from 1956-2012. He was a graduate of Fieldston, Harvard University, Yale Law School and Balliol college, Oxford where he was a Rhodes Scholar. A memorial service will be held at Columbia Law School at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019