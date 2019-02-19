GARDNER--Richard N. The Columbia Law School community is deeply saddened by the loss of Richard N. Gardner, a distinguished diplomat, international law expert, and beloved professor who mentored generations of Columbia Law School students. Dick was a world-renowned diplomat and authority on international trade, U.S.-European relations, and nuclear arms issues who shared his wisdom and passion for public service with his students. He served as deputy assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs under Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson and as U.S. ambassador to Italy and Spain under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, respectively. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, including his children, Nina and Anthony, and grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2019