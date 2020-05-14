RICHARD GILDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILDER--Richard, "Dick." The partners and staff of Anchin, Block & Anchin mourn the loss of our longtime client and friend, Dick Gilder. Dick was truly a gentleman and a scholar. He was an investor extraordinaire, an innovative and visionary philanthropist and devoted family man. Dick was respected and loved by all who dealt with him and will be remembered for his generosity and integrity. We will miss him. We send our deepest condolences to Lois and the entire Gilder family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved