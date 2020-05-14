GILDER--Richard, "Dick." The partners and staff of Anchin, Block & Anchin mourn the loss of our longtime client and friend, Dick Gilder. Dick was truly a gentleman and a scholar. He was an investor extraordinaire, an innovative and visionary philanthropist and devoted family man. Dick was respected and loved by all who dealt with him and will be remembered for his generosity and integrity. We will miss him. We send our deepest condolences to Lois and the entire Gilder family.





