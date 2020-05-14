GILDER--Richard. The Trustees and Staff of the New-York Historical Society deeply mourn the passing of our Chairman Emeritus Richard Gilder, an extraordinary New Yorker and leader in business and philanthropy, as well as one of our nation's most generous supporters of historians and historical research. It was Dick's vision of a great center for American history in New York that led to our institution's rebirth a decade-and-a-half ago as a locus for engagement in, and enjoyment of the American story, as told through the lens of New York. Always ahead of his time, Dick's keen understanding of the significance of Alexander Hamilton, to both New York and the United States, was the genesis of our first blockbuster exhibition, Alexander Hamilton: The Man Who Made Modern America, in 2004, many years before the musical was a twinkle in anyone's eye. Dick was dedicated to improving history education for young people, and his generosity to New-York Historical as well as to other organizations, above all the Gilder Lehrman Institute, has made it possible for millions of students to learn the stories of our nation's opinion leaders and decision makers as well as of those whose voices have traditionally been left out or marginalized. It is thanks to Dick's support for research on the history of slavery, resistance, and abolition that so much scholarly attention, including at New-York Historical, has been given to this critical American field. We will forever treasure Dick's knowledge, vitality, wit, and generosity, and we thank him profusely for bringing his beloved wife, Lois Chiles into our lives. Our hearts go out to Lois and to Dick's sister Peggy, as well as to Dick's children, Peggy, Ginny, Britt-Louise, and Richard III. Pam Schafler, Chair Roger Hertog, Chairman Emeritus Nancy Newcomb, Chair Emerita Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair Louise Mirrer, President & CEO





