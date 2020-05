Or Copy this URL to Share

GILDER--Richard. Our hearts are heavy with sadness at the loss of New York's great visionary and renaissance man. A friend to many and inspiration to all, we will forever hold Dick dear. Our thoughts are with Dick's beloved wife and our beloved friend, Lois Chiles; Dick's sister, Peggy; and his children, Peggy, Ginny, Britt-Louise, and Richard III. Louise Mirrer and David Halle





