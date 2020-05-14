GILDER--Richard. The Trustees and community of the American Museum of Natural History are deeply saddened by the death of Richard Gilder. A longtime Trustee, Dick was one of the most important figures in the Museum's history, our single most generous benefactor, and the dearest of friends. With his passion, vision, and generosity, he played an incalculable role in the transformation of the Museum into the institution it is today. He made possible our most significant advancements in the past decades, among them the creation of the spectacular Rose Center for Earth and Space and the establishment of the Richard Gilder Graduate School, the first degree-granting graduate school in an American museum. We are heartbroken that he will not be with us to celebrate the opening of the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, the pioneering new facility that he has made possible. In business and philanthropy, Dick had a towering intellect and the keen ability to imagine the best future, along with the will and energy to plot the course. He played a similar central role for other institutions, and because of this his impact across our City and nation will never fade. He was our agent provocateur, challenging us to think big, act wisely, and aim high. Our admiration, affection, and gratitude know no bounds and we will miss him terribly. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Lois, our dear friend and Dick's beloved wife and indispensable partner, his wonderful children, and the entire Gilder family -- all treasured members of our Museum community. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store