GILDER--Richard. A creator driven by curiosity and bonhomie. Generous with ideas and time. Philanthropist. Bow-tie aficionado. Yankees fan. Scientist. Eternal optimist. Patriot. Educator. Mentor. Life changer. Preservationist. Friend. May his memory be a blessing to his wife Lois, his children Muff, Peggy, Dicksie and Ginny and those who loved him and flourished from the seeds he planted. Roslyn Braun
Published in New York Times on May 15, 2020.