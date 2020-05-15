Or Copy this URL to Share

GILDER--Richard. A creator driven by curiosity and bonhomie. Generous with ideas and time. Philanthropist. Bow-tie aficionado. Yankees fan. Scientist. Eternal optimist. Patriot. Educator. Mentor. Life changer. Preservationist. Friend. May his memory be a blessing to his wife Lois, his children Muff, Peggy, Dicksie and Ginny and those who loved him and flourished from the seeds he planted. Roslyn Braun





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store