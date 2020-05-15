GILDER--Richard. The Orchestra of St. Luke's community mourns the loss of Richard Gilder and sends deepest sympathy to his loved ones. His visionary leadership and transformational philanthropy elevated our society and expanded access to our culture's highest aspirations. He found particular joy in music - especially Schubert - and we cherish the musical moments we shared with him. We are profoundly grateful to Dick and we will always remember his affection, caring, wisdom, wit, and warmth. Norman S. Benzaquen, Chair; James Roe, President & Executive Director; Marianne Lockwood, Founder, Orchestra of St. Luke's





