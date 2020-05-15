GILDER--Richard, Jr. The Board and entire staff of the Central Park Conservancy mourns the loss of Richard "Dick" Gilder, Jr., visionary philanthropist and Founding Trustee of the Central Park Conservancy. Central Park was one of Dick's primary passions from his earliest years. In the 1970s when the Park was at its nadir, he co- founded and led the Central Park Community Fund to augment the Park's declining budget with private funds and management expertise. In 1980, he continued that commitment as a Founding Trustee of the Central Park Conservancy, the pioneering public-private partnership that has been a model for urban park revitalization around the globe ever since. Throughout the Conservancy's 40-year history, Dick was an outspoken advisor and ardent supporter of the Conservancy's mission to restore, protect, and enhance Central Park. Our sincerest condolences go to his wife, Lois Chiles, and the entire Gilder family. Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy Elizabeth W. Smith, President and CEO, Central Park Conservancy





