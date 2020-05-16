GILDER--Richard, Jr. The Trustees, Fellows, and staff of the Morgan Library & Museum note with sadness the death of Richard Gilder, Jr., a valued Trustee from 1991 to 2003 and generous benefactor. The Morgan's major 2006 expansion included the creation of Gilder Lehrman Hall. Its name commemorates the association that Dick and Lewis E. Lehrman formed that was based on a shared passion for American history and which produced diverse and educationally transformative initiatives here and at other institutions. Gilder Lehrman Hall immediately took a place among New York's most beautiful venues for concerts, lectures, and other public offerings, and it continues to celebrate Dick and Lew's extraordinary partnership and generosity. We extend heartfelt condolences to Dick's wife, Lois Chiles, his family, and all those who mourn him. Lawrence R. Ricciardi, Pres. Colin B. Bailey, Dir.





