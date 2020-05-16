GILDER--Richard. Hunter College mourns the passing of a singular New Yorker, Dick Gilder, a most generous benefactor and dear friend whose longtime support has left an indelible mark on our school and its students. Dick's transformative philanthropy included gifts to create "The Peggy," a state-of-the-art dance studio named in honor of his beloved sister, our associate provost Peggy Tirschwell; and the Gilder-Tirschwell Information Commons at our college Library. He also provided major support for Hunter's Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute, and recently funded a new travel and learning experience program for our American History students, whose curriculum reflects the diversity of Hunter's students and of our country itself. We will greatly miss his advice, input, and inspiring presence, and remain forever grateful for his enthusiasm for Hunter's mission, as reflected by our motto, "Mihi Cura Futuri, the Care of the Future Is Mine." Our deepest sympathy to his beloved wife, Lois Chiles, to Peggy, and the entire Gilder family. Jennifer J. Raab, President; Cathy Weinroth, Chair, Hunter College Foundation Board of Trustees





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store