GILDER--Richard, Jr. The Board of Directors, Staff and members of the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood express profound sorrow on the passing of our Board member Peggy Tirschwell's dear brother, Richard, who was also a supporter of the Y for decades. His late father, Richard Gilder, Sr. a former Y President and a great leader led the way for both Peggy and Richard, Jr. Richard impacted all of New York City with his vast philanthropy. Our deepest sympathies to the Gilder family. Martin G. Englisher, CEO





