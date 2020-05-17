GILDER--Richard. The Board of Trustees and the leadership of the Center for Educational Innovation extends its heartfelt sympathy to the loving family of Richard Gilder, Jr. With an ongoing commitment to New York City's future, he believed in the power of public education and was a champion of equity for all children. Richard's passion for American history was evident in his revival of high quality American History teaching and learning in classrooms across the country. He was one of the founders and a most generous supporter of the Center for Educational Innovation, whose significant and long lasting impact will not be forgotten. Richard Gilder's wisdom, wit and vitality will be deeply missed. Judith Roth Berkowitz, Chairperson, Board of Trustees; Seymour Fliegel, President and Senior Gilder Fellow; Michael Kohlhagen, Chief Executive Officer, The Center for Educational Innovation





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store