GILDER--Richard. We mourn the loss of our beloved friend Dick. Our families have been connected for 57 years since Howard went to work for Dick at AG Becker. Sundays were reserved for football in the Park (Central of course), and the rest of the week was spent recovering from injuries and mentoring Howard on investing. We have enjoyed Dick's support of our interests and we have supported his. He was the quintessential New Yorker and dedicated much of his time, energy and fortune to his City. New York City and the New York Yankees have lost their biggest fan and we have lost our lifelong friend. We send our sincerest condolences to his wonderful Lois who made his last 15 years so happy, to his sister Peggy, and his children, Peggy, Ginny, Britt-Louise and Richard. Judy and Howard Berkowitz





