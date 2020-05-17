GILDER--Richard. In St. Paul's Cathedral, the tombstone of the great English architect Christopher Wren bears this description: "Underneath lies buried Christopher Wren, the builder of this church and city, who lived beyond the age of 90, not for himself but for the public good. If you seek his memorial, look about you." If you seek a memorial for Richard Gilder, who passed away on May 12 -- just shy of his 88th birthday -- look about you. His memorial is manifest in his love of New York City and the United States of America. Richard Gilder was born in New York and lived his entire life here. The bulk of his philanthropy, and the most significant part, involved reimagining the potential of three iconic New York City institutions: The American Museum of Natural History, the New-York Historical Society, and Central Park. All three of these great and long-lived institutions had lost their way in some sense when Dick Gilder came to their rescue. His genius was to see their potential when others saw only problems. He had confidence in the three extraordinary women that led those institutions: Ellen Futter of the Natural History museum, Louise Mirrer of the Historical Society, and Betsy Barlow Rogers of the Central Park Conservancy. As for Dick's love of our country, it was manifest in the Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History, which he founded with his partner Lew Lehrman. Dick's intent was not only to highlight the events in American history that we all remember with pride, but also the country's flaws. He wanted all Americans to understand these as well. The existence of slavery on these shores was surely one of our most egregious moral flaws; the Gilder-Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery at Yale University was established to deepen Americans' understanding of this shameful period. Richard Gilder was also a legendary investor. His philosophy of investment management and philanthropy had much in common. Just as he lent a hand in need to several major institutions, he was willing to bet on companies that had big ideas, disruptive ideas, and great managements. This could be risky, and not every investment paid off. But many achieved extraordinary success. And Dick's clients benefitted from his investment acumen. It's obvious that we New Yorkers are immensely proud of our inheritances, many from the likes of giants such as J.P. Morgan, Henry Clay Frick, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and Mayor Michael Bloomberg. To this extraordinary collection of New Yorkers, I feel confident to say that future generations will add the name of Richard Gilder. I loved him living, and I love him still. Roger Hertog





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store