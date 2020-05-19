RICHARD GILDER
GILDER--Richard. With profound sorrow, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. mourns the loss of our beloved founder Richard Gilder, the rarest of gentlemen. Dick was unique in his intellect, wit and generosity. His success was not accidental. His character lit his path, and ours. He made unselfishness his selfish drive and saw failure as a necessity for growth. His life was a testament to the beautiful potential that lies in each of us. But for learning from him at the firm he created, we wouldn't be the same people we are today. With heavy hearts, we send condolences to his wife Lois, the rest of his family and the millions of people whose lives he influenced, for we have all lost a great friend. Dick, yours were the shoulders on which so many still stand. We will keep you alive in our work and honor you as we continue the search for growth and possibility.


Published in New York Times on May 19, 2020.
