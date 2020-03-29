Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOELTZ--Richard Karl. "Why does thou not retire like a guest, sated with the banquet of life, and with calm mind embrace the rest that knows no care" - Lucretius It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Karl Goeltz, on Monday, March 23, in his home in New York, New York of cardiac arrest following a recent surgery. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Mary Ellen Johnson. He also leaves his cousins Gail Carr, Ethel Saltzberg and Robert Goeltz, and their families; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Richard Johnson, Judith Keefe, Shirley O'Neil, Beverly Penzell, Ronald Johnson, Donna Johnson, John Johnson, and Cynthia Magnole, nieces Tina Huron and Jessica Bollhoefer, and nephew, Michael Magnole and their spouses Jon, Andrew and Kim, respectively and two great-nephews, Logan and Charles Bollhoefer. Richard was born on 11 September 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to Adeline C. (Nee Hoffeins) and Karl Goeltz, who predeceased him. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and attended Arlington Heights High School. He received a BA in Economics from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He also studied at London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in the early '60's. From then on, he never wavered in his deep affection for the LSE. He endowed scholarships there and at Columbia Business School. Richard served in the U.S.



GOELTZ--Richard Karl. "Why does thou not retire like a guest, sated with the banquet of life, and with calm mind embrace the rest that knows no care" - Lucretius It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Karl Goeltz, on Monday, March 23, in his home in New York, New York of cardiac arrest following a recent surgery. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Mary Ellen Johnson. He also leaves his cousins Gail Carr, Ethel Saltzberg and Robert Goeltz, and their families; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Richard Johnson, Judith Keefe, Shirley O'Neil, Beverly Penzell, Ronald Johnson, Donna Johnson, John Johnson, and Cynthia Magnole, nieces Tina Huron and Jessica Bollhoefer, and nephew, Michael Magnole and their spouses Jon, Andrew and Kim, respectively and two great-nephews, Logan and Charles Bollhoefer. Richard was born on 11 September 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to Adeline C. (Nee Hoffeins) and Karl Goeltz, who predeceased him. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and attended Arlington Heights High School. He received a BA in Economics from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He also studied at London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in the early '60's. From then on, he never wavered in his deep affection for the LSE. He endowed scholarships there and at Columbia Business School. Richard served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1966 to 1972, and he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Richard and Mary Ellen married in 1988. They began their long and loving marriage working as financial executives in different cities: New York, Chicago, London and Paris. They ultimately established primary residences in New York and London, and divided their time equally, with frequent visits to a small bolt-hole in Paris for the past 10 years. Mary Ellen and Richard led vibrant lives together in each community; they treasured their time alone and with dear friends of many decades in each city. Richard began his exemplary business career at the Treasurer's Department of Standard Oil of New Jersey (Exxon Mobil), working in New York, Miami and Central America. He then joined the Seagram Company Ltd. in 1970, and spent more than two decades in finance when it was the world's leading spirits and wine company, becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1986. Richard was thrilled to move to London in 1992 to become a Director and Chief Financial Officer of National Westminster Bank. Subsequently, Richard returned to New York and joined American Express Company in 1996 as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. Richard also held a number of non- executive (independent) Directorships including Freddie Mac, Warnaco, Delta Air Lines, and Aviva Plc (United Kingdom) where he was Senior Independent Director and New Germany, European Equity and Central Europe and Russia Funds. Richard was active for decades in numerous philanthropic organizations, supporting them with his time and expertise. He was grateful for having had the opportunity to serve these worthy organizations. The principal ones were the Opera Orchestra of New York - President and Director; London Philharmonic Trust - Trustee; English Chamber of Orchestra and Music Society - Trustee; Columbia Business School - Board of Overseers; and American Academy of Berlin - Trustee and subsequently Trustee Emeritus. Additionally, at the LSE, Richard was a long serving member of Council (Board of Directors), many of its committees, and Court of Governors, and in 2015 he was recognized as an Honorary Fellow, which LSE describes as the highest honour the School can bestow. Richard was also a longtime member of the Metropolitan Opera Club, The Brook, Racquet & Tennis Club, Sleepy Hollow Country Club, and the Reform Club (London). He was a longtime member of St. James' Church in New York and also worshipped at St. Peter's Eaton Square in London. Richard had many passions which he enthusiastically shared with Mary Ellen. These included travel, enjoying fine food and wine and collecting 18th century Worcester and Meissen porcelain. He particularly loved music, mainly Opera (especially Wagner, and even more particularly, "The Ring"). Richard coupled his love for music with his love for travel (and Porsches) as each summer he and Mary Ellen took long road trips from London to the Continent, visiting many friends and, of course, attending Opera festivals. As a true Manhattanite, Richard had not kept a car until Mary Ellen gave him his first Porsche in 1987. He was never to be without a Porsche again! Richard will be remembered for his deep friendships and thoughtful handwritten notes. As brilliant as he was, Richard was also a kind and honorable man who cared deeply about the many lives on which he had impact. He was generous with both his heart and wisdom. He was remarkable not only in the diversity of his professional life, but also in his ability to find time for his treasured friends and the mentoring of numerous young people. Richard exemplified Maslow's dictum of having "an irrational passion for dispassionate rationality." He was a voracious reader and intellectual. He will be remembered by many sitting in his New York or London library, enjoying a white wine Kir, reading a favorite periodical, a history, or a scholarly journal while listening to classical music. An all-American boy from the Midwest, Richard also loved many sports, including squash, skiing and U.S. football. He particularly enjoyed his decades playing squash at the New York Racquet Club and he was known to navigate the Black Diamond slopes out West. As much as Richard loved attending numerous summer opera festivals, he also eagerly awaited the fall football viewing season. A colleague at Seagrams said of Richard upon learning of his passing, "I knew him to be a man of enormous intellectual capability, a wicked sense of humor, a master of the written and spoken word, a cultural ambassador and one of the most morally ethical men I have ever known. His impact was profound and he will be sorely missed." Given the current Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service at St. James Church in New York and celebration of Richard's life will be planned for later this year. We invite you to share your thoughts, memories, and stories at: www.richardkgoeltz memories.com Acta est fabula ("The play is over"). Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close