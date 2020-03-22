GREENWALD-- Dr. Richard, peacefully on March 18, 2020, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Loving father of Eliot (Anita), Dr. Bruce (Robbyn), and Dr. Marc (Yvette). Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Michael, Lizzie, Danielle, Sam, Julia and Lily. He was a much- loved pediatrician for thousands of children during a 50- year career. Graveside services were held March 19, 2020. Donations may be made to any charity addressing losses or needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020