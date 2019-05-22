Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD GROSSMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROSSMAN--Richard Alan, died on May 17th, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Brooklyn in 1942, the son of Loomis J. and Betti S. Grossman. Richard graduated from Harrison High School in 1960 and went on to attend Lafayette College, where he majored in English and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1964. He served on the college's board for 20 years and established the school's Grossman House for Global Perspectives and the Richard A. and Rissa W. Grossman art gallery. He graduated Harvard Law School, magna cum laude, in 1967. He served as a clerk under Judge John Francis Dooling, Jr., a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of having served in the U.S. Army 11th Special Forces Group Airborne as a Green Beret from 1968 to 1973. He took over his father's commercial real estate business, serving as president of Gibraltar Management and founder of Empire State Building Corporation. He lived in Greenwich, CT, for 48 years and had a home in Naples, FL, where he served on the board of the Holocaust Museum and Education Center of Southwest Florida. He is survived by his loving brother, Jay Grossman; his wife of 51 years, Rissa Grossman; his children Jeff Grossman (Brad), Matthew Grossman (Rebecca), Sharon Grossman Herzog (Kenny), and Sabra Grossman Kelly (Max); and his eight beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness, strength, generosity, love of animals, being with his family, and his passion for all he did.



