GYDE--Richard (Dick). Our beloved "Dick" after a noble battle passed away on November 11th at his Colorado home. A warm, generous, wonderful human who blended the attributes and values of a rural Midwest upbringing to achieve extraordinary business success. A consummate athlete, outdoorsman and adventurer, he travelled the world with his wife Kari who he absolutely adored. We, amongst the many other lives he touched, truly loved the guy. Our heartfelt condolences to Kari and his family. Diane, Bob, Zack and Julie
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019