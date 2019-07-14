HAMILTON--Richard Henderson, MD. February 16th, 1923 - July 6th, 2019. Dr. Richard Hamilton 96, Ham or Bito to his friends, died at home with family around him. Sent to New York Medical College whilst in the Army, Ham had a long and distinguished career as a radiologist, both in private practice and at NYU and the Rusk Institute. Ham will be remembered as an insatiable polymath whose charm, joie de vivre and sense of humor and justice informed all his relationships. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Jean Seidl Hamilton, his children, Elizabeth (Martin Ferenczi) and Minard (Jane), dear friend, Linn Carl, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Gordon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Gordon deLima Hamilton Memorial Scholarship at the National Outdoor Leadership School. Be always kind and true.



