HEATH--Richard. He passed away peacefully at age 81 in the company of his family on November 6, 2019. Dick was the beloved husband of 60 years of Bonnie (nee Friendel), father of Andrew, Michael and the late Evan. His lovely daughters-in-law, Amy and Neille gave him treasured grandchildren Ben, Abby, Emma and Rebecca. With graduate degrees from Queens College and Columbia University, he was for many years the chairman of the Speech and Theater Deptartment At QCC of CUNY. He also founded and was, until his death, the Director of the NW Center for Speech Disorders. His life-long hobby was the painting and collecting of military miniatures, resulting in a depth of knowledge of military history. We shall miss him deeply.



