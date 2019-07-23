Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Irving Wiggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019

Dr. Richard Irving Wiggs, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, died Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 95 years old.



Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Ruth (Penn) Wiggs; his daughters, Deborah Wiggs and Karyn Wiggs Rotter; his grandchildren, Gabriel Rotter, Emily Lerer and Julie Denberg; his great grandchildren, Lulu, Milo, Calvin and Mookie (with another great granddaughter on the way); his stepchildren, Geneen Roth Weinstein and Howard Roth; his step grandsons, Grant Roth and Alexander Roth; and his cat of 17 years, Ruby Wiggs.



Richard was preceded in death by his father, Harvey, 63, his mother, Dorothy, 102, and his sister, Helen Goldfeder, 69.



Richard was born and raised in The Bronx, NY, where he held a series of odd jobs growing up, including delivering newspapers and caddying at golf courses. Richard was an avid and lifelong golfer; he played on his high school's golf team at DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx and continued to play into his 90s. Though unable to play in his last couple years, he would practice his grip using the end of his cane, much to the consternation of his nearby doctors and nurses.



Richard often spoke of the many idyllic summers he spent as a young boy at his family's summer resort, the Hudson View Hotel in Haverstraw, NY. The resort was owned and operated by the family and it was there Richard first learned to play golf. He was also fond of telling stories of how his uncles, Dave and Irving, gave him his first beer and introduced him to horse racing during those Haverstraw summers.



After serving as an X-ray technician in France during World War II, Richard followed his father into dentistry. Graduating New York University College of Dentistry, he became prominent in the field and took over his father's dental practice on 34th Street and 6th Avenue, where he remained for many years. Richard remained deeply involved with the dental school at NYU.



A memorial service will be held at on Thursday, July 25, 2:00 pm, at the Riverside-Nassau North Chapel, 55 North Station Plaza, Great Neck NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Richard and his sister Helen.

