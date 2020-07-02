IZQUIERDO--Richard, M.D. On Sunday, June 28, 2020 the country lost an icon for health equity, Dr. Richard Izquierdo. Born in East Harlem on October 23, 1929 he spent his entire life dedicated to serving the South Bronx community. Dr. Izquierdo attended medical school in Spain and Switzerland and graduated from the University of Lausanne Medical School in Switzerland in 1957. In 1962, he opened his first practice on Southern Boulevard, two blocks from where he grew up. From that moment, Dr. Izquierdo ensured that his community received quality, equitable care. Much of what he tried to integrate into medical care and structure in his own practice early in his career, are generally accepted practices today. In 1967 he created the San Juan Health Center, which became Urban Health Plan in 1974, and today is a system of community health centers in the Bronx, Queens and in Central Harlem. Dr. Izquierdo received the Surgeon General's Medallion, the highest honor bestowed on a civilian, from the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, Richard H. Carmona, M.D., M.P.H., FACS and the Maclovio Barraza Award for Leadership from UnidosUS (formerly the National Council of La Raza) in recognition of his leadership in serving the Hispanic community. In September 2010, Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health & Science Charter School, a sixth to twelfth grade school in the South Bronx, opened its doors to provide an equitable education and build a pipeline of health professionals. In May 2018, the corner of Southern Boulevard and Westchester Avenue, in front of the former San Juan Health Center, was co-named in his honor. Dr. Izquierdo will be remembered by his wife of 66 years, Adela, and sister, Nancy. He will also be dearly remembered by his daughter, Paloma Izquierdo- Hernandez, son-in-law John Hernandez, granddaughters Kristina Hernandez (and daughter Asya) and Monique Hernandez and grandson-in law, Gustavo Lones (and daughter Tess). His son, Richard Izquierdo, Jr., daughter- in-law, Lily Long, grandsons, RJ Izquierdo and Aaron Izquierdo, will forever remember him. Dr. Izquierdo is also survived by daughter Rima Izquierdo, and her three children, Darius Izquierdo, Ezequiel Torres and Lylah Torres.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store