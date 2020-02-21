1935 - 2020
Richard John Zaloum, 84, of New York City died of natural causes on February 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn on August 29, 1935, he graduated from Polytechnic Institute of New York (now NYU Tandon School of Engineering) with a mechanical engineering degree in 1957 and attained the rank of Professional Engineer. He was a tour de force in New York construction for several decades, specializing in concrete testing and building inspections. He worked for 62 years as an engineer on some of New York City's most iconic buildings, including the World Trade Center towers and the Freedom Tower, the Solo Building and the new Yankee Stadium, restaurants, office buildings, hospitals, bridges, tunnels, and scores of other structures - not to mention the Boeing B52, AH56 Bomber Chopper, and Atlas missile program early in his career - retiring just this past September. Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he is predeceased by his wife, Carol (2004) and is survived by his five children (Helen LeRoy, Rosie Foster, Jon Zaloum, Christina Ungaro, and Andrea Barry) and 12 grandchildren (Daniel and Jeffrey LeRoy; Patrick, Kirstin, Sean, and Emilie Zaloum; Nicholas and Nina Foster; Leyton and Phoebe Ungaro; and Pierce and Maeve Barry). Viewing to be held at Waldeck-Trzaska-Herbst Chapels, 1275 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 on February 22 (11am-3pm and 5-7pm) and 23 (11am-3pm and 5-7pm). Funeral at 10 am on Monday, February 24 at Church of the Virgin Mary, 216 8th Avenue, Brooklyn.
Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020