JOHNSON--Dr. Richard B. Passed away on May 8, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is survived by his spouse and partner of 51 years, Kostas Xenidis, and many dear friends. Dick was born in Prattsburg, NY on December 17, 1922. He graduated from Hornell High School, attended Alfred University, and served as an Air Force fighter pilot from 1944-1949, attaining the rank of Major. After earning a Ph.D. in Psychiatry at NYU, Dick established a private practice in New York and was a Professor at Queens College. He was larger than life and is missed by many.
Published in The New York Times on July 12, 2019
