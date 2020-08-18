1/
RICHARD KIELAR
KIELAR--Richard Mark, born in Scranton, PA, on May 15, 1949 passed away peacefully on Sunday July 26, 2020. He was a resident of New York City since 1970. After receiving his BA degree in Engineering and management psychology from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ, he had a successful 35 year career as head of corporate communications and media relations at Tishman Realty & Construction Co. Inc. As of late, he dedicated most of his time to philanthropy mainly in the world of Dance and as a producer of ballet and dance shows. He was also a student at the Juilliard School in New York City studying vocal arts. Foremost, Richard's many passions were the Performing Arts, in particular dance and musical theatre, nature, gardens, photography and extensive travels. He is survived by his beloved and devoted husband and partner for 43 years Christian Zimmermann, aunts, uncles, cousins and many devoted friends. Donations in his honor may be made to the Central Park Conservancy (centralparknyc.org) or to the Everhart Museum in Nay Aug Park, Scranton (everhart-museum.org).


Published in New York Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
