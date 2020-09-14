1/
RICHARD KRAMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KRAMER--Richard. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the untimely passing of our longtime Member and Friend, Richard Kramer. Over the years seeing Richard at EBC together with Syd and Janet became so much a part of the fabric of the Club that it is hard to believe they are now all gone. Richard suffered quietly through these past years and we wish his gentle soul the peace he deserves. We are certain he would be pleased to know all of us at EBC remember him and we extend our sincere condolences to Susan and the entire Kramer and Sprung family. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved