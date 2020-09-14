KRAMER--Richard. The Board of Governors and Members of the Elberon Bathing Club mourn the untimely passing of our longtime Member and Friend, Richard Kramer. Over the years seeing Richard at EBC together with Syd and Janet became so much a part of the fabric of the Club that it is hard to believe they are now all gone. Richard suffered quietly through these past years and we wish his gentle soul the peace he deserves. We are certain he would be pleased to know all of us at EBC remember him and we extend our sincere condolences to Susan and the entire Kramer and Sprung family. Robert Fagenson, President Douglas Schwartz, Secretary





