1930 - 2020

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Jaffe, beloved father of Randi, father in law of Richard and pop pop of Hallie after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He will be reunited with the love of his life, Judy Jaffe with whom he has waited to be rejoined for the last 10 years. Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Clara and Phil Jaffe of blessed memory. He adored his older brothers Harold and Eddie who also predeceased him. A life long New Yorker and long time resident of the Upper East Side, Richard lived for the last 5 years in Boca Raton, Florida. He loved fine dining, classical music, cards, and most of all spending time with his family.



Richard will be laid to rest at Union Field cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

