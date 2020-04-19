Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LEVINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEVINE--Richard. The Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at NewYork- Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center deeply mourns the sudden passing of our very dear friend and colleague, Richard U. Levine, M.D. A member of the department for over 50 years, Dick was beloved by his patients and fellow members of the faculty and staff of our medical center. His clinical skill, judgment, and compassion defined his approach to all aspects of the care he provided his patients. Throughout his career, Dr. Levine identified numerous important new breakthroughs, supported world- class talent within the department, and provided outstanding mentorship to so many of our young physicians in training. He also held a variety of administrative roles at CUIMC and NYP, in which his focus was always on improving the clinical care experienced by our patients. As Vice Chair of Development for the department over the past eight years, he raised six endowed professorships that provided transformational support to our faculty and programs. Joined by his remarkable wife, Ellen. Dick was relentless in his efforts to support the department's fundamental mission to advance women's health in New York City and throughout the country. Their many contributions to our department, including the creation of chairs in both of their names, will live on indefinitely. In the last weeks of his life during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Levine diligently organized donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from former patients and created uplifting moments for our department on the front lines of care. We extend our deepest condolences to Ellen, who was his north star, and to his two sons, Peter and Daniel, who together with their families were sources of enormous pride for him. We will miss him more than our words can begin to express. Mary E. D'Alton, M.D., Chair and Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief



