LEVINE--Richard. The Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian mourn the untimely passing, following a tragic bicycle accident, of Richard U. Levine, MD, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and an obstetrician- gynecologist at NYP. Dr. Levine arrived at our academic medical center in 1968 and spent the rest of his professional life here where he was widely renowned as an innovative clinician and surgeon, a beloved colleague and mentor, and an empathic and insightful practitioner. He was one of the pioneers in minimally invasive gynecological surgery, leading to better outcomes for those with a wide array of diagnoses. A gifted teacher, he helped train generations of accomplished physicians who will carry on his legacy in their thoughtful, caring treatment of patients. Dr. Levine was also an extraordinary ambassador for his department, serving as Vice Chair for Development and helping to raise our profile and secure the financial support vital to our continuing work in service of our patients. And his influence was felt far beyond his own discipline in his service as president of our faculty practice organization from 2005 until 2011. We offer our deepest condolences to his family. P. Roy Vagelos, MD, Chair, Columbia University Irving Medical Center Board of Advisors; Lee Goldman, MD, Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and Medicine, Chief Executive, Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Mary D'Alton, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Obstetrician and Gynecologist-in-Chief, NewYork- Presbyterian; Jerry I. Speyer, Chair, Board of Trustees, NewYork-Presbyterian; Steven J. Corwin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020

