RICHARD LEVY
LEVY--Dr. Richard W., 95, former neurosurgeon and art benefactor, died on July 31, 2020 in North Carolina of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born in New Orleans, Dr. Levy lived in the city for 60 years where he was Chief of the Department of Neurosurgery at Touro Infirmary and St. Charles General Hospital, before retiring to Fearrington Village, NC. Joined by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Engel), a noted curator and art scholar, he was an avid art collector and donated artwork to the Metro- politan Museum of Art, New Orleans Museum of Art, Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Kennedy Center and others. His wife predeceased him in 2002. He is survived by two sons, Eric and Warren, and grandchild, Nicolette. A memorial service will be held in New Orleans. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association: https://act.alz.org/ site/Donation


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
