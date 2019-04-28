Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD LORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





LORD--Richard J. ("Dick"), award-winning copywriter, creative director, and advertising executive, died in his home in Durham, NC on March 25, 2019 at age 93. He was witty, charismatic, and adored to the end. In a life notable for its successes, he distinguished himself not by what he achieved but by how he achieved it--with class, dignity, and the integrity that embodied his own highest compliment: he was "one of the tall men." Dick grew up in Washington Heights, NY and enlisted in the Navy at age 16, when his mother died. With the help of the GI Bill, he finished high school and graduated from Hunter College, where he was elected to the English honor society Sigma Tau Delta and won the Bernard Cohen Short Story prize. He began his advertising career in 1953 as a junior copywriter at Cunningham & Walsh. In 1967, after stints at Young & Rubicam, Benton & Bowles, and Warwick & Legler, he founded the agency that would become Lord, Geller, Federico, Einstein. From a hotel room with no clients and no prospects, LGFE grew to become one of America's most creative, successful, and highly respected agencies. A partial list of clients included Steinway Pianos, Tiffany & Co., Hennessy, Elizabeth Arden, Hilton, NBC, and The New Yorker. In 1980, LGFE's campaign featuring Charlie Chaplin's "Little Tramp" character launched IBM's Personal Computer. Following a hostile takeover in 1988, Dick and five others left LGFE to form Lord, Einstein, O'Neill. A merger with Japan's HDM in 1991 created Lord, Dentsu & Partners, later renamed The Lord Group. A simple philosophy shaped his career and the agencies he ran: "Hire good people. Take good care of them. Do good work--for people and products you respect." As he requested, "a party with lots of music" will be held at the Bartlett Reserve (300 Meredith Dr, Durham, NC) at noon on Sunday, May 19th to celebrate his life. Please send memories or messages to be shared at [email protected] gmail.com . Dick always asked, "What are you reading?" In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fort Washington branch of the New York Public Library. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019

