MACKLER--Richard J., MD I've lost a life long friend with Richard's death which occurred peacefully on February 2nd, two months before his 80th birthday in Montreal, the city he loved. We met in July 1967 when by the luck of the alphabet, we were assigned to work together in our medical internship at Einstein's Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx. He was a brilliant and caring person and a great friend. His death is a great loss to me. Benjamin H. Natelson
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019