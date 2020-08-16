RICHARD MEASELLE

MEASELLE--Richard (Dick) Leland, died suddenly but peacefully on August 1, 2020, aged 81, at his home in Devon, England. He is survived by Alison, his beloved wife of 25 years and their sons, Luke and Rory. Loving father to Jeff (Jennifer), Lara (Bob), Susana (Rob), Millicent (Dan), and Stephen (Madlena); grandfather to Issie, Gabriel, Eli, Noa, Aidan, Jude, Freya, Jake, Posey, Sebastian, Nico; brother to Barbara (Mike) and uncle to Jordan (Lisa) and Meghan (Paul). Born and raised in Detroit, MI, Dick attended the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy and served in the US Marine Corps Reserve. He graduated in 1961 from Miami University, Oxford, OH where he later received a Distinguished Alum Award. That same year, Dick joined Arthur Andersen & Co.'s Detroit office before transferring to Spain, where he worked in the Firm's Madrid and Barcelona offices until he returned to Detroit in 1972. Becoming Office Managing Partner there in 1975 and Midwest Area Managing Partner from 1985-1987, Dick then became Managing Partner for the Worldwide Accounting and Auditing Practice in 1987. He was made the first Worldwide Managing Partner of Arthur Andersen under the new Swiss Cooperative in 1989 until his retirement from the Firm in 1997. Dick accepted an offer to become CEO of UnitedHealth Group's Industrial Bank, Optum Bank, in 2002, a position he held until December 2006 when he then served as a Bank Director and business coach until 2019. Dick held many professional and civic memberships and board positions. He was a presenter at the World Economic Forum in Davos and served as the Spanish Honorary Vice-Consul to Michigan. Dick lived life "a tope" as they say in Spain. Always an avid traveller, he was a true Anglophile and passionate Hispanophile, regularly attending the Festival of San Fermin where he used to run with the bulls. Dick was a kind, generous man - a committed internationalist - with a keen intellect and razor- sharp wit. He was well liked and highly esteemed by his many friends and colleagues around the world. Self-effacing to the last, Dick was devoted to Alison and adored his family. A private funeral service will be held in England on August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honour to Tavistock Foodbank c/o www.morrisbros.co.uk
A Memorial Service will take place in Chicago in 2021.