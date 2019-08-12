MOORE--Richard K., 86, of Locust Valley, NY, died peacefully August 2. He graduated from Friends Academy (Locust Valley) and Brown University (Class of 1955). He served in the U.S. Air Force based in West Germany as a fighter pilot attached to the 22nd Squadron of the 36th Fighter Wing and attained the rank of Captain. After discharge from the USAF he worked for 30 years at J.P. Morgan in various capacities as a Vice President in corporate finance and international private banking, both in New York City and London. He was predeceased by his wife (Maria Mayorga) and is survived by four daughters, Jennifer Vandeventer, Jacqueline Watson, Alicia Moore Luzzani, Alexandra Mayorga Moore, and five grandchildren. Interment was private.



