Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD MURRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MURRAY--Richard Maximillian, Age 97, died on February 10, 2020 in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of his adopted home, New York City. He was the son of the late Richard Kola and Elizabeth (Peiker) Murray, and brother of the late Riccarda H. "Lilly" Murray. Throughout a distinguished career as an international insurance executive, primarily at Travelers' Insurance Company until his retirement in 1987, Richard employed his expertise in international affairs to the benefit of the fledgling reinsurance industry. For five decades, he helped numerous North American, European, Latin American, and Asian companies internationalize their operations. Mr. Murray was born in Vienna, Austria, on November 21, 1922, and was raised in Viennese High Society. He was the son of a chess grandmaster who became Finance Minister to Franz Josef II, the last emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. During World War II, much of Mr. Murray's time was spent in hiding with his mother and sister. When Allied troops liberated Austria at the close of the war, Mr. Murray learned that his father had been assassinated by the Nazis early in the conflict. In 1951, through the auspices of American Friends Service, Mr. Murray immigrated to London and then to Toronto, where he worked for Sterling Offices Ltd., one of Canada's leading insurance brokers. While at that company, Mr. Murray helped to establish what has become known as "reinsurance," the business of insuring insurance companies. In 1958, he joined Guy Carpenter, Inc., the preeminent reinsurance broker in the United States, where, as Vice President, he developed their business internationally. In 1968, he joined Travelers Insurance Company and rose to serve as President of Travelers Reinsurance Company, President of Travelers Asia and Chairman of Travelers Marine Corp. After retiring from Travelers, Mr. Murray returned to the city he most loved, New York. He continued his business career as Chairman of the Nippon Management Company, Vice Chairman of La Prov Corporation, Managing Director of La Metropole Insurance Company in Brussels, Director of the Davis International Fund and as Chairman of the Honors Committee of the Inter-national Insurance Society. He received a variety of honors, including Board of Electors Insurance Hall of Fame, Knights Order of St. John and Knights of Malta. In spite of his upbringing amid Austrian royalty and his remarkable business success, Mr. Murray lived a modest life surrounded by the friends he cherished. He dedicated his time and the vast majority of his wealth to charitable organizations including Girls and Boys Town, Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos, and the North Shore Animal League of America. A memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Church in Brooklyn Heights on Friday, March 27 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Richard M. Murray to the North Shore Animal League America, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close