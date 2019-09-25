Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard N. Paris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1945 - 2019

Richard N. Paris of Brooklyn, New York, whose guidance, warmth and selfless tutelage shaped the lives of thousands of students and players throughout his nearly 40 years as an educator and football coach, died August 20th, 2019– he was 73.



A physical education teacher by trade, Richard's ability to connect with his pupils during the critically important development period of adolescence provided a roadmap that stretched far beyond the framework of traditional curriculum–– life lessons in team building, understanding human instinct, integrity, honesty, honor and fidelity were all central themes and key to his teachings.



Married in 1976 to the former Martha Iengo of Brooklyn, NY, they have one child, Richard Jason.



During his 34 years with the New York City Department of Education, Richard held Physical Education teaching positions at Edward B. Shallow Intermediate School 227 and McKinley Junior High School 259 both of Brooklyn. Remarkably, he never missed a day of work–– "Who doesn't take a sick day?" a colleague once quipped.



Throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s, Richard also held coaching leadership roles at several highly regarded athletic programs including New Utrecht, Nazareth and Xaverian High Schools, Brooklyn College, as well as, the Parkville Youth Organization, helping propel those teams to local and regional championships.



An avid music collector, his song repertoire ranged from 70s Disco, to 50s oldies, doo-wop and 60s soul, all filling his home and life on a daily basis which he would often share with others as custom playlists.



He was so proud he could say he taught in five decades: the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Throughout those decades he developed a very successful teaching style. He liked to say he "educained" the students, a word he coined which combined two elements: educate and entertain. He was recognized in 1995 by the Association of Teachers of New York. His award named him Teacher of the Year for his creative leadership and vision in education.



