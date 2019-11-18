Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD NEROD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEROD--Richard Charles. A retired longtime senior executive of General Motors , father, husband, and friend to many the world over, passed away on October 29, 2019. The fourth of five children, he was born to John and Sarah Nerod on September 15, 1937 and raised in a simple three- room apartment in Mineola, NY. He attended a Catholic grammar school and the local high before managing to work and pay his way through St. John's University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1959 with a degree in Latin American and Caribbean studies. From an early age, he aspired to go beyond his hometown. He often told the story of how at age seven he rode the train into New York City to explore, returning safely home before dinner. After serving in the Army, Nerod joined General Motors in 1960 in its international division in New York City and attended NYU at night where he earned an MBA. In 1964, he was given his first of ten international assignments beginning in Mexico and then quickly moving to Venezuela where the first of two children was born. Over his career, the Nerods called cities across Latin America, Southeast Asia and Europe home. In 1971, he established the company's first operations in Thailand, and then moved on to do the same in Malaysia, before returning to Venezuela as Managing Director in 1977. In 1980, he was assigned to Spain to establish GM Espana and lead the construction of a modern new facility outside the city of Zaragoza. He returned to Latin America in 1984, first to Brazil and then to Mexico where he was President of GM Mexico. In 1991, he returned to the United States after 27 years abroad to lead Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. He retired in 2000 as Vice President GMC and Group Executive & President of LAAMO. In 2004, Nerod was the recipient of the Chairman's Honors Achievement Award, given annually to a retired executive who made significant contributions to the success of General Motors during their career. Of equal importance, was the global network of friends and associates that he made over the years and would be actively engaged with for the remainder of his life. In 2018, Richard Nerod was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Commercial Science by St John's University. In his acceptance address, he gave the graduates three bits of advice - find something you love to do that you can earn a living from, seek and confront obstacles and challenges directly, and then, if and when able, be sure to give back to those less fortunate. Richard Nerod lived and modeled that advice for all those around him and never forgot the three-room apartment in Mineola where his life began and the people who helped him along the way. He was a quiet yet eager philanthropist, supporting a wide range of causes and institutions, with a particular emphasis on education, establishing a number of scholarships for students in need of some help. He found it difficult to say no and felt a responsibility to help wherever he could. No story of Nerod's life would be complete without a mention of his passion for college basketball. When he was a senior and editor of the campus sports page, St. John's won the NIT and he became an ardent fan for the rest of his life. Each season, particularly during March Madness and no matter where he was, Nerod would tune in. He was the source of many brackets and fun, making sure his friends and family were connected and along for the ride. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary Ellen Nerod of Miami Lakes, FL; son Richard of Fairfield, CT; daughter Alisa of McAllen, TX, an older sister, Sally Perry of East Rockaway, NY, three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life are being planned for a later date. Gifts in remembrance of Richard can be directed to: Covenant House Florida, 733 Breakers Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 or Our Lady of Lakes Church, 15801 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

