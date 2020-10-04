RICHARD NIGOSIAN

NIGOSIAN--Richard S. 74, resident of Manhattan, NY, suddenly on August 11, 2020. Richard was born on July 21, 1946, in Highland Park, MI to the late Hermine (nee Barsamian) and Israel Nigosian. Richard graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he studied history. A love of travel led Richard to setting up Bond Street Travel over 30 years ago. He travelled to over 180 countries to become one of the most knowledgeable travel agents in New York, with a national following. His brother Gregory survives him in Chicago, IL; along with many cousins. Friends in Michigan and New York plan to hold memorials near his birthday next July. Memorial tributes suggested: Armenia Tree Project USA, 400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, MA 01801. To view his obituary and place a Condolence/Remembrance visit Simon Javizian Funeral Directors at: www.SJavizian.com