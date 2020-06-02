NORRIS--Richard A., 93, of Warren, New Jersey, died on May 31, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, son, Robert Norris (and wife, Anne), daughter, Nancy Gould (and husband, Peter), and five grandchildren, (Sam and Morgan Gould and Maddie, Ben and Rachel Norris). A private graveside funeral is planned. The family will hold a memorial service in the future. Contributions in his memory can be made to VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 (make check payable to VNA Hospice), or online at https://vnahg.org/memorial- gifts-and-gifts-in-honor/ To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralho me.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.