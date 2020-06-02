RICHARD NORRIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORRIS--Richard A., 93, of Warren, New Jersey, died on May 31, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, son, Robert Norris (and wife, Anne), daughter, Nancy Gould (and husband, Peter), and five grandchildren, (Sam and Morgan Gould and Maddie, Ben and Rachel Norris). A private graveside funeral is planned. The family will hold a memorial service in the future. Contributions in his memory can be made to VNA Health Group Foundation, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 (make check payable to VNA Hospice), or online at https://vnahg.org/memorial- gifts-and-gifts-in-honor/ To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralho me.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved