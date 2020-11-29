OHRINGER--Richard Alan. Beloved husband of Mindy for 30 years. Adoring father of Noah. Cherished brother of Dr. Robin Ohringer. Caring uncle of Ned and Drew Ohringer. Passed peacefully at home in Great Neck on November 20, 2020 at age 75. Richard was brave, handsome, honorable, and hard-working, a wonderful father and devoted husband. A retired government analyst, he delighted in simple pleasures: jazz, foreign films, Scrabble, reading, seafood, and crossword puzzles. Richard donated blood regularly and advocated for the vulnerable. He filled our lives with love and is greatly missed.





