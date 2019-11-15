Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Paul Keats. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2019

Richard Paul Keats, of Palm Beach, formerly of Clermont, FL, Wayland, MA, East Norwich, NY, Seaford NY, passed away on November 13, 2019.



Richard, born in Nyack, NY in 1938, was the eldest son of Phillip & Sylvia (Werner) Keats. Beloved brother of William, of Merrick, NY & Robert (Arlene), of Copiague, NY. He was predeceased by his loving wife Maxine Lebowitz Keats. Adored father of Randi Delorme (Franck) of Ocoee, FL, Leslie Grossman (Larry) of Framingham, MA, and Michael (Karen McKeough) of New York City. Cherished grandfather of Ilan & Seth Grossman and Pippa Keats, beloved uncle to David (Kellie), Jennifer, Pamela and Stacie and great uncle to McCallum, Avery and Alex Lee.



Richard graduated from Hempstead High School in 1955, Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in electrical engineering in 1959 and earned his MBA from Hofstra University in 1964. He was a proud member of AEPi and AFCEA. He served in the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He had a distinguished career working at PRD, Raytheon, Support Systems Associates, Inc., and Dynamic Research Corporation.



Richard served as the president of the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library and the Wayland Public Library and enjoyed his volunteer work with the Florida Science Olympiad.



Memorial Service Monday, November 17 at Noon at Star of David Memorial Chapel, 1236 N Wellwood Avenue West Babylon, NY. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



