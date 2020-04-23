PEARL--Richard A. First Manhattan Co. mourns the passing of Richard Pearl, our longtime partner, colleague and friend. Dick joined the Firm at its inception in 1964. He eventually headed the firm's Institutional Sales Department and in 1976 became a Partner, a position he held for several decades. During his tenure in the Institutional Sales Department, Dick hired and mentored many colleagues who, like him, became significant contributors to the firm. As the firm's business shifted to investment management, Dick also gravitated to managing accounts for the many relationships he had developed over the years. He ultimately became a full-time money manager, a role he retained until his retirement in 2017. His clients viewed him as both a trusted adviser and a valued friend. During his more than five decades with First Manhattan Co., Dick developed a close working relationship with many of his colleagues. He was an integral part of the "First Manhattan Family" and his infectious smile, perseverance and "can do" attitude will be missed. We offer our condolences to Dick's daughters, Jennifer and Merrie, and to his family and friends.



