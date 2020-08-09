1/
RICHARD PERRY
PERRY--Richard "Dick" George, 84, of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on July 29, 2020. The son of John and Florence Perry, Dick was born and raised in Glendale, NY. At 17, he joined the United States Navy. A talented musician, Dick played the clarinet and saxophone for four years in the United States Navy Band, entertaining and boosting the morale of the crew members and officers of several ships. After his discharge, Dick returned to Glendale, where he and his first wife, Veda, raised their two children, Stephen and Linda, and spent summers boating on Candlewood Lake. He attended St. John's University on the G.I. Bill at night, while working at Citibank during the day. During his 42-year career at the bank, where he mentored many young, rising executives, he rose from page to Vice President in charge of 47 branches in Brooklyn and Staten Island to Vice President of Corporate Government Relations. His commitment to the community was evident in the many organizations and boards he served, and he considered his role as chairman of the Brooklyn Bridge Centennial Celebration, in 1983, one of the proudest moments of his career. Upon retirement from the bank, Dick began a second career with his wife, Lucie, as the "House Doctor," using the carpentry, electrical, and plumbing skills he learned from his father. Upon retiring a second time, Dick and Lucie were able to enjoy time with their children and grandchildren in New York, Connecticut, and Mexico, and to travel the world, often by sea. At 82, Dick became a beloved volunteer on the USS Intrepid, one of the Navy ships on which he once served. Dick's warmth, generosity, and wonderful smile led to the lasting friendships he made wherever he went. Dick will be greatly missed by his wife, Lucie Grossman Perry; his daughter, Linda Haddad; stepchildren, Susan Banta and David Grossman; their partners, Gerard Haddad, John Banta, and Jill Ksanznak; and his grandchildren, Arlo, Tess, Amelia, Bennett, Genna, Harley, and Aidan. He was predeceased by his first wife, Veda Genna Perry, and his son, Stephen. Please consider a donation to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
