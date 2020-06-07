RICHARD PHELPS
PHELPS--Richard Augustus, 81, of Scarsdale, NY and Tucson, AZ died on May 24th, after a long struggle with cancer. Born January 29, 1939, to Augustus Ward and Marian Vreeland Phelps, he was raised in Scarsdale where he lived with his wife and four children until his retirement. His father founded and owned Phelps, Fenn and Co. from 1924-1966, the first all municipal bond firm in New York, which gained a reputation as "the Tiffany of Wall Street". Rick worked in New York for Credit Suisse First Boston for all of his career. He graduated from The Lawrenceville School and attended Trinity College before receiving an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. From 1960 to 1964, he served in the Air Force, and was last stationed at the Birkenfeld Air Station in Germany. He was an avid hiker and distance cyclist who rode his bicycle across the United States and also up and down both coasts. He was also a lifetime philatelist, a passionate traveller and a connoisseur of all things baseball. Rick leaves behind his devoted wife of almost 10 years, Deborah Yerkes Dyer, and her son, Stephen Christopher Fenton. He is also survived by his four children, Barbara Phelps Garside of Chatham, MA, Deborah Phelps LaMotte of Chatham, MA, Richard Augustus Phelps, Jr. of Wellesley, MA and John Eldredge Phelps of New York, NY. He had eleven perfect grandchildren and one great-grandchild and adored each one of them. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Saddlebrooke Cyclemasters, 61709 E. Oakwood Dr. Tucson, AZ 85739 or the Cape Cod Baseball League, 14 Elishas Pond Road, Yarmouthport, MA 02675. For Information Call Vistoso Funeral Home 520-544-2285 or visit www.VistosoFH.com to leave an online condolence.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
