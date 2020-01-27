Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Phillips Vick Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2020

Richard Phillips Vick Sr passed away on January 25, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, Florida, after a brief illness.. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren, while watching the Florida sunset.

Richard was born in Corsicana, Texas and was raised in Beaumont, TX, where his Mother was an accountant, and his Father a Supervisor at Mobil Oil.

He graduated from college in 1955 from Texas A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a football player with the Texas A&M Aggies, and a Junction Boy, coached by Bear Bryant.

Richard was a retired executive with the Amerada Hess Corporation, and had offices in New York City and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and was Director of Human Resources in North America for over 30 years.

Richard worked at Hess Oil Virgin Islands Corporation in St. Croix from 1971-1976. He enjoyed scuba diving and snorkeling with his sons, and sailing his boat with friends to Buck Island and St. John, and enjoyed listening to jazz music.

Richard was preceeded by his wife of 63 years, Celeste Curran Vick. He is survived by his son Richard P Vick II and partner Alan Thomas of Manchester, Vermont, son Robert C Vick and fiancee' Robin Funke, and grandchildren Curran, Catie and Lauren, of Castle Pines, Colorado; as well as his sister in law Terrie K Curran, of New York City.

