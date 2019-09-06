PLOTKIN--Richard L., 74, of Scotch Plains, NJ. Surviving are his wife Mary P. Keefe, his children Geralyn Kerven, David and Matthew Plotkin, and his 11 grandchildren Maxwell, Alexis, Alexander, Mitchell, Chase, Ella, Samantha, Blake, Harper, Liv, and Grace. He retired after 43 years as a Commercial Litigation Partner at Day Pitney, LLP. He co-founded the Max Cure Foundation for Pediatric Cancer in 2008, where he assumed the role of Executive Vice Chairman. His Roar will never be forgotten. Funeral services are Sunday, September 8th, 2pm, at Temple B'nai Abraham, 330 E. Northfield Road, Livingston, NJ. Interment at B'nai Abraham Memorial Park, Union, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 6, 2019